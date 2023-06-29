Yerington Police again ask for help finding missing man

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Yerington Police Department is again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

58-year-old Dennis Stewart was last seen around May 15 in Yerington. The department made an initial post to Facebook on June 27 asking for help finding him.

Police say he has been homeless on and off for years but has always find a way to communicate with family, however he has not done so since late May.

He is said to have a history of mental illness and his family is concerned for his safety. Stewart was said to be planning to travel to Florida to live with a friend, but it is not clear if he did or not.

If you can locate Stewart, you are asked to call Detective Brandon Coombs at the Yerington Police Department at 775-463-2333.

A missing person poster for Dennis Stewart (The Yerington Police Department)

