Thursday Web Weather

Drier, much warmer weather is in the forecast. The hottest weather of the year (so far) arrives this weekend, with triple digits likely for valley locations. Lake Tahoe will warm into the upper 80s. A weak trough will cool temperatures a bit by Independence Day. More evening wind is possible, which will bring more heat relief, but could also delay some firework shows. Stay tuned! -Jeff

