Sparks to close roads for Fourth of July fireworks show

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be closing roads for the annual Star Spangled Fireworks show.

The event will be on July 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Victorian Square. It will feature food vendors, crafts, fireworks, and more.

Fireworks will launch at around 9:30 p.m., wind and weather permitting.

The city will close these roads starting on July 4 at 12:15 a.m. through July 6 at 6:00 a.m.:

  • Victorian Ave. from Pyramid Way to 14th Street (Victorian Plaza Circle East)
  • Ave of the Oaks between 12th Street and 13th Street (in front of the theater)
  • 10th Street from the alley to Victorian
  • Victorian Plaza Circle (east) from Ave of the Oaks to Nugget Ave

Free parking is available in the City of Sparks parking garage next to the Galaxy Theater, accessible from Avenue of the Oaks or Victorian Plaza Circle.

The Nugget will also be providing free park and ride shuttle service starting at 6:00 p.m. RTC will also be offering rides.

You can find more information here.

