Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A number of new stores will be coming to the Summit Mall in Reno.

The mall will be adding Dave & Buster’s, with a new building being built next to Spikolini’s. There is no estimated time that its construction will be finished.

A Chipotle will also be built. Officials with the mall hope it will be built by the beginning of next year in the empty lot near Old Navy.

A new Starbucks will be built as well, mall officials hope by the spring of 2024 in the empty lot near Noble Pie/Columbia. A Tea Fusion will be taking over the lot held by the old Starbucks.

Other businesses coming to the mall include:

Aerie, possibly by the end of the year

Carhartt, possibly by the end of the year

Mt. Rose Wine, which mall officials hope will open by the end of summer.

Hammer and Nails, possibly by the end of the summer

A UFC Class gym has been confirmed but there is not ETA for its construction

J Crew will also be returning, possibly by the start of next year.

