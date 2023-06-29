Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall

Summit Mall
Summit Mall((Source: Summit Mall/ Facebook))
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A number of new stores will be coming to the Summit Mall in Reno.

The mall will be adding Dave & Buster’s, with a new building being built next to Spikolini’s. There is no estimated time that its construction will be finished.

A Chipotle will also be built. Officials with the mall hope it will be built by the beginning of next year in the empty lot near Old Navy.

A new Starbucks will be built as well, mall officials hope by the spring of 2024 in the empty lot near Noble Pie/Columbia. A Tea Fusion will be taking over the lot held by the old Starbucks.

Other businesses coming to the mall include:

  • Aerie, possibly by the end of the year
  • Carhartt, possibly by the end of the year
  • Mt. Rose Wine, which mall officials hope will open by the end of summer.
  • Hammer and Nails, possibly by the end of the summer
  • A UFC Class gym has been confirmed but there is not ETA for its construction

J Crew will also be returning, possibly by the start of next year.

