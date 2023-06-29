Silver Springs man arrested after allegedly firing towards homes

Gordon Alexander Bayne
Gordon Alexander Bayne(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM PDT
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Silver Springs man Wednesday night after a standoff after he allegedly fired a gun toward homes.

Gordon Alexander Bayne, 29, was booked on charges that included assault with a deadly weapon, firing a gun where others may be endangered and obstructing a peace officer.

Authorities were notified about 6:40 p.m. about a man walking along the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Fernley and firing a gun towards Ramsey Street.

Deputies arrived and saw Bayne firing a gun. The sheriff’s office issued a shelter-in-place order and asked Union Pacific to stop trains in the area.

Bayne ran into a home on Ramsay Street, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies set up a perimeter around the home told him over the loudspeaker to leave the home A female came out of the home. After what the sheriff’s office described as a short standoff, Bayne surrendered peacefully to deputies.

His bail was set at $28,640.

