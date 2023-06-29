Reno Tahoe International Airport expecting busiest travel day of 2023 for Fourth of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport says it is expecting its busiest travel day of the year for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

They are anticipating around 60,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport Independance Day weekend, surpassing Memorial Day weekend.

The busiest days of travel are expected to be June 29, June 30, and July 2.

The airport encourages travelers to plan for high traffic and limited parking.

They further encourage people to arrive early, allow extra time for parking, and use TSA PreCheck among other tips.

