Preparing AC units for upcoming heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits this weekend and you might want to start cooling your house down. A sudden spike in high temperatures could rupture your AC unit if it has not been maintained properly.

HVAC experts recommend changing the filters in your unit. If you have not used your unit in while, it could lead to system malfunctions in the future.

Being proactive can also save you a ton of money in the future. “Don’t let your house get too hot. You don’t want to turn your unit off and keep it off for most of the day,” said Michael Sailsbery, the operations manager at DeHart. “You want to set a good temperature that your comfortable with to help maintain that temperature in the house. So when it does get hot, your unit does come on and it doesn’t have to work so hard to get that house cool.”

If you are worried about seeing an uptick in your bill but you want to keep your house cool, avoid waiting until the last minute to cool your house. Some people will open up widows at night to prevent waking up to a hot household.

“If you want to be conservative and not run the unit too much, a standard temperature is 78 degrees. Utilities companies will say 78 is conservative and your not going to run your system too much,” added Sailsbery. “Some people like it cooler so you can it turn down to like 75 or 74 but your units are going to work harder. The cooler you want it in the house the harder the unit is going to work.”

AC units typically last up to 15 to 20 years. Sailsbery recommends joining a maintenance plan, so your unit can stay up date throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.