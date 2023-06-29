Potentially harmful algal bloom discovered in Washoe Lake

WASHOE LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - A potentially harmful algal bloom has been discovered in Washoe Lake.

Scientists with Nevada State Parks tested the water at Washoe Lake State Park and identified the bloom at the shoreline of the lake.

The state’s Parks Department says exposure to the blooms can occur by touching, swallowing, or inhaling affected water, and can lead to mild or even serious health issues.

Children and pets are considered especially vulnerable to the algae. Visitors and their pets are encouraged to avoid swimming in the lake water until further notice. The lake will remain open for motorized boating as well as paddling.

The blooms can last for days or weeks, with toxins lasting for days after the bloom has passed. They also occur most often in the summer, when the water is warm and stagnant.

Signs that a harmful algae bloom may be in a body of water include:

The water smelling rotten

Large mats or scums are floating on the surface

The water looks like green paint

There are bright colors like blue, green, white, brown, or red

If you come into contact with the algae, wash the area thoroughly with clean water. Anyone who wants to eat a fish during a bloom is encouraged to wash it carefully with clean water and eat only the fillets. Skin and internal organs should be thrown in the trash, as they may have higher levels of algal toxins.

