Music at the Marina summer concert series returns to Sparks Marina

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the City of Sparks for the Music at the Marina Concert Series! Enjoy live music, food trucks, cornhole and fun.

Julie Duewel, community relations manager, and Mike Biselli, a member of the band ‘White Water,’ stopped by Morning Break to get the community hyped for Thursday’s event.

White Water will performing at the first Music at the Marina Thursday, June 29 from 5-8 p.m. This month’s food trucks include, Daddy’s Tacos, Northern Envy and Sweet Paradise. The free events are held on the last Thursdays of each month (June through September).

Future Events:

July 27: Sierra ROC Food Trucks: Daddy’s Tacos, Wok & Roll, and Lil’ Betty’s Shaved Ice

August 31: Jason King Band Food Trucks: Northern Envy, and Sweet Paradise

September 28: Mighty Mike Schermer Band Food Trucks: 775 Eats, Daddy’s Tacos, and Lil’ Betty’s Shaved Ice



Click here to learn more about Music at the Marina.

