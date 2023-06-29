Murder victim’s mother: ‘Relief,’ but no closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For most of four decades it languished in the files of the Washoe County Sheriff’s detective division, the coldest of cases: the death of 21year old Julia Woodward who left the Bay Area in 1979, seeking opportunity in Reno and Tahoe, but found instead a tragic end in a remote canyon north of Reno, bound, blinded and bludgeoned with a rock.

Finally Tuesday, in a Washoe County courtroom, the man investigators say was responsible was standing in front of a judge learning his fate. The outcome had been essentially predetermined in a plea negotiation, with both sides agreeing to a no-contest plea to a charge of second degree murder. The judge had only to accept. Like others she struggled with the decision. “I’ve had to weigh the basis for the plea negotiation with my natural inclination to sentence a person who’s committed these crimes to life in prison, Judge Connie Steinheimer told the defendant Charles Gary Sullivan. She accepted the deal.

Under 1979 Nevada law second degree murder carries a 15-year sentence, with parole eligibility after five. With time already served he could be appearing before the parole board in less than two.

“I really wish he’s gotten a harsher sentence,” said Woodard’s mother, Cecily O’Connor, in an exclusive interview with KOLO 8 News Now, “I really do, because I’m afraid he could get out.”

In fact, it left few on either side satisfied, but everyone including Cecily O’Connor had signed off on it. For her, it brought, she said, a sense of relief, but hardly closure. “Not at all. I wake up and I shudder thinking about what happened to her and it’s just a terrible thing.”

The rest of us can only imagine what all those years must have been like the loss of a daughter who seemed to have a promising life before her. “She was perfect, Of course, all my kids were perfect. She was smart. She did well in school. She always got all A’s. She was just fun. She was cute. She’d joke, tell jokes and laugh at stuff.”>

O’Connor learned to shoulder her grief in the company of others who had suffered loss, eventually founding a parents of murdered children support group, and even becoming a grief counselor herself.

“I found it very satisfying. i felt like I could help people. If there was something in the paper, somebody was murdered I’d call the family just on my own.”

The loss, the grief, she knows, will continue. So will her duty to her daughter. “We’re going to show up for any kind of parole hearing and I think there are other people who will too.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.