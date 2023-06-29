Mark your calendars for Patriotic POPS at the Field in celebration of the Fourth of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Independence Day festivities are going on all weekend, and one of the biggest celebration ahead of the holiday itself is Patriotic POPS at the Field.

Celebrate America’s independence with a spectacular night of music at Greater Nevada Field (GNF). Monday, July 3 an unforgettable evening of patriotic favorites, a salute to the U.S. armed forces, & recognizable pieces will be performed by the Reno Phil Orchestra & chorus under the baton of Maestro Laura Jackson.

Brian Moss, the VP of business development at GNF, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets now! Gates open at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3.

The finale of this family friendly event will light up the night sky with a sizzling fireworks show, providing the perfect backdrop for this one of a kind performance at the ball field. Drum lines, face painters, magicians, fireworks and more await a special night at Greater Nevada Field.

