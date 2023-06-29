The Institute for Young Dramatic Voices keeps opera alive by developing talent at a young age

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As time and fashions move further into the 21st century, a ‘shortage’ of voices suited to opera’s dramatic repertoire arises. To combat the decline in powerhouse voices, international opera singer, Dolora Zajick and others created the Institute for Young Dramatic Voices (IYDV) in 2006.

Zajick stopped by Morning Break to share the success of the Institute since its inception and brag about the caliber of talent students of IYDV have achieved.

The Institute is an innovative 3-week intensive summer program hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno for singers with large or unusual voices ages 15–36 at varying levels of vocal development. Students study one-on-one with leading coaches and voice teachers who understand the nature of an adolescent voice unfolding in a growing body. The Institute’s carefully selected experts from across the industry work in close collaboration not only with the students, but with each other, to provide a solid foundation of skills a professional singer really needs to embark on and survive a successful operatic career.

However, achieving this level of excellence is not cheap and IYDV is in need of funding to offset the costs for 32 of the world’s best young operatic singers and instructors who are coming from across the globe to attend the Institute’s session next month. They’ve raised about $50,000 but need another $75,000.

Zajick says the easiest way to donate is by going to Institute for Young Dramatic Voices website and clicking on the donate tab at the top of the screen. You can also learn more about IYDV by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.