Egg prices lower but other food costs on the rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The gold balloon shaped in the number one signifies the first birthday for Fortis Cafe.

We were here six months ago, when the price of eggs skyrocketed by 32%.

“$119.00 for 150,” says Fortino Rojas, owner of Fortis Café of prices in January. “Now they are what? $49.00,” he says.

Rojas said he would not raise prices when egg prices were at their highest.

True to his word his menu is still the same. He hoped to make ends meet by bringing in more customers. It has all worked out for him.

But now he’s seeing another price increase.

“Yea potatoes,” says Rojas. “The 15 pounds used to be $2.50 now it is almost $14.00.”

His business plan has worked well with what the economy is doing right now.

While people are spending less, several surveys show if they splurge the number one place they will spend their money is at a restaurant.

As far as expenses, they and restaurant owners like Rojas will see dramatic increases in baked goods as well as fats and oils.

“Kind of a game you know?” says Rojas. “Some produce goes down a little bit, the others go up.”

Despite the fluctuations, Rojas says he has goals of opening another restaurant and obtaining a liquor license so he can eventually serve dinner.

But his breakfast and lunch routine has thus far served him well. Last week as he celebrated Fortis Cafe’s first anniversary, his restaurant was recognized at the Cinco De Mayo Celebration at the GSR at about the same time.

Asked about a recession, he doesn’t worry about that now. He’s more focused on the 4th of July, and whether business will be down this weekend because of it as people tend to travel out of town for the holiday.

