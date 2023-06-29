Donate gift cards to the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program to help Carson City students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has a program to help unhoused students, K-12th grade, get the basic items they need to thrive in the classroom. The McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program needs gift card donations valued between $10-$100 to help assist these kids.

Hannah Etchison, special projects coordinator and McKinney-Vento and foster care liaison for the Carson City School District, stopped by Morning Break to explain how giving students the ability to pick out their own clothes, buy shoes that fit, shop for groceries that they can eat at home and more, empowers these kids to also succeed in the classroom.

Students in transition often live in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds due to lack of alternative accommodations. Other primary nighttime residence may be a designated public space not designed for regular sleeping such as cars, parks, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations or similar settings. Students in transition may also include migratory children or unaccompanied youth who are not in physical custody of a parent or guardian.

The school’s McKinney-Vento program helps these students receive an appropriate public education as well as the following services provided.

Enrollment in school immediately, even if students and families are lacking documents or if the student’s situation changes

Transportation to and from school, if needed

Free school meals

Referrals to outside resources

Support with school supplies, school fees or sports fees

Academic tracking and interventions

Assistance in obtaining required documents such as birth certificates

Removal of other barriers that may impact educational progress

Scholarships and help with graduation needs

Summer programs

Donated gift cards can be mailed to Carson City School District McKinney-Vento (618 W. Musser Street, P.O. Box 603, Carson City, Nevada 89702). Donated gift cards can also be dropped off at 618 W. Musser Street in Carson City. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Donation receipts are available upon request. For more information, please contact Hannah Etchison, 775-283-1537, hetchison@carson.k12.nv.us.

