Carson City traffic stop leads to arrest of teen homicide suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle Wednesday for an improper turn at a red light and that led to the arrest of 17-year-old girl in a California homicide case.

CCSO arrested five, including the 17-year-old girl who had a homicide charge filed in San Joaquin County, Calif.

Driver Navdip Kahira, 36, seemed to recognize a detective in an unmarked vehicle and drove evasively and erratically, CCSO said. The detective followed, reaching 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Kahira allegedly made an illegal at Carson and Musser streets and the detective stopped the vehicle Wednesday at about 5:39 p.m.

The 17-year-old girl who was a passenger was evasive about her identity, which prompted more investigation by the sheriff’s office. They learned her identity and arrested her on the California charge.

A 17-year-old boy, another passenger, was arrested on a drug charge. Kahira had a felony warrant out of Lyon County.

The investigation led to a motel room and two boys, ages 17 and 14, were arrested after the sheriff’s office found marijuana.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. T.J. Boggan at 775-283-7888 or Detective Cody Bindley at 775-283-7871.

