RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department was able to stop a vehicle fire that burned into the brush near Rancho San Rafael on Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to the fire near the N on the hill at about 8:18 p.m. Crews kept the flames from spreading.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Reno Firefighters responded to a car fire in the brush near the “N” at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park earlier this evening. #pffn pic.twitter.com/9UhNxDpf9Q — Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) June 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.