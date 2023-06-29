AG Ford expresses exhaustion with Supreme Court after latest ruling

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford issued a statement Thursday following the Supreme Court’s striking down of affirmative action rules in universities.

“Today’s ruling directly attacks efforts to reckon with America’s history of racism and the ways it still impacts our lives today. The ruling purports that colorblindness will end racism, but as Judge Jackson writes in her dissent, proceeding in forced ignorance of racial disparities simply allows those disparities to thrive in America,” said AG Ford.

“Institutions of power like the Supreme Court should be working to reduce these disparities, to create a national environment that helps all Americans thrive and succeed,” AG Ford continued. “When an institution that purportedly works for the people directly attacks efforts to create a better nation, it has failed in the role it was given.”

“I am tired, like many of you, with the disappointments that the Supreme Court continues to hand down to Americans under the guise of textual impartiality. Let me promise you this - my disappointment only means I will fight harder. We must not let setbacks push us into apathy,” AG Ford concludes. “Turn your frustration and your anger into a drive to continue fighting to make America a better place for all who live here and call our country home.”

