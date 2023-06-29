AG Ford expresses exhaustion with Supreme Court after latest ruling

Aaron Ford (AP Photo/John Locher)
Aaron Ford (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford issued a statement Thursday following the Supreme Court’s striking down of affirmative action rules in universities.

“Today’s ruling directly attacks efforts to reckon with America’s history of racism and the ways it still impacts our lives today. The ruling purports that colorblindness will end racism, but as Judge Jackson writes in her dissent, proceeding in forced ignorance of racial disparities simply allows those disparities to thrive in America,” said AG Ford.

“Institutions of power like the Supreme Court should be working to reduce these disparities, to create a national environment that helps all Americans thrive and succeed,” AG Ford continued. “When an institution that purportedly works for the people directly attacks efforts to create a better nation, it has failed in the role it was given.”

“I am tired, like many of you, with the disappointments that the Supreme Court continues to hand down to Americans under the guise of textual impartiality. Let me promise you this - my disappointment only means I will fight harder. We must not let setbacks push us into apathy,” AG Ford concludes. “Turn your frustration and your anger into a drive to continue fighting to make America a better place for all who live here and call our country home.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious
From left to right: (top) Francisco DaSilva, Joshua Wright, Mason Kamerer (bottom) Matthew...
12 arrested in prostitution and child exploitation operation
The crash left a bicyclist dead
Bicyclist killed in Old Virginia Road crash; speed or impairment not suspected
Reno Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a business with significant...
Vehicle crashes into business on S. Meadows Parkway

Latest News

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
RTC logo.
Northern Nevada gets $12 million for low-emission buses
Interest on student loans is set to begin on Sept. 1, with payments set to start in October
State Treasurer working to help student loan borrowers as payments restart