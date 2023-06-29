4th of July safety: Fireworks

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - 4th of July is around the corner and that means family fun, watersports and fireworks but it is important to keep safety in mind.

People may not realize how hot sparklers can get and can leave serious burns on children. Pets also become frightened by fireworks and in some cases may run away from home.

Fireworks are also the main cause of wildfires this time of year in Washoe County.

Communications Officer for Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Adam Mayberry, says,” fireworks are the leading cause of wildfires. So, it’s really important that residents of Washoe county, and visitors. Know that fireworks in Washoe county are strictly illegal, they’re dangerous, and they will also cause bodily injury like burns, limbs often times are blown off.”

People found in possession of fireworks in Washoe County can be fined up to $1,000 and may face up to 6 months in jail.

It is also important to realize that more rain doesn’t necessarily mean we are safer from wildfires.

“We’re really encouraging our residents despite this robust winter and this comfort level that things have been much cooler and that there’s more moisture in the ground that that’s going to change very quickly,” says Officer Mayberry.

His advice is to participate in other 4th of July activities like the professional firework and drone shows in Southlake Tahoe, Tahoe City, and of course, the Reno-Sparks area.

If you do want to participate in lighting fireworks or sparklers, those can be purchased and used legally on tribal lands in the area, most commonly, areas near Pyramid Lake.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.