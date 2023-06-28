US Air Force band Mobility performs at Lazy 5 Summer Music Series

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are looking for a mid-week break, there are free concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park in Sparks. This is the 18th annual music series that Washoe County Park Rangers and local businesses host on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. until August 16.

“We are going to have food trucks out here, Barbequitos, serving up Mexican food, High Steaks Grill, Sierra soft serve ice cream and we are going to have beverages from On Tap Catering,” said Chris Smyczek, a Washoe County Park Ranger. Smyczek recommends people bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets, but not glass bottles or dogs.

Mobility, a band representing the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, will play Top 40 rock and pop hits. “Tonight we are going to put on a free public concert. We play music from the 60′s to today. We play a little bit of everything from Shania Twain, to Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. No matter what age you are we got something for you. So, we hope to see you out tonight.”

The band travels the world to play concerts. Last year they deployed to the Middle East to play for the troops overseas. To follow their tours visit their Instagram @bandgoldenwest or website.

