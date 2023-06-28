Trump countersues woman who accused him of rape

Former President Donald Trump gestures before speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of...
Former President Donald Trump gestures before speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is now suing E. Jean Carroll for defamation.

The counterclaim filed Tuesday night is the latest in his yearslong legal battle with the former magazine columnist.

It comes weeks after a jury found he defamed and sexually abused Carroll but did not rape her, as she had alleged.

In his lawsuit, Trump alleges Carroll defamed him when she appeared on CNN the morning after the jury awarded her $5 million in damages, and she responded to a question saying “Yes, he did” rape her.

Trump has moved for a new trial.

Carroll’s lawyer says the filing is Trump’s latest effort to delay accountability.

