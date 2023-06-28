Suspect in triple murder at a west Las Vegas apartment held without bond

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man suspected of killing three people in a west Las Vegas apartment remains jailed without bond after his initial court appearance Wednesday, authorities said.

Spencer McDonald, 30, did not speak in court and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said McDonald is accused of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday and found a 50-year-old maintenance man bleeding from non-life-threatening stab wounds to his head.

The man told police that the suspect attacked him in the courtyard of the apartment complex behind the leasing office.

Officers arrested McDonald and said he was carrying a sledgehammer-like weapon.

Police said a possible motive for the killings was unclear but two of the victims lived in an apartment at the complex and may have known the suspect.

The complex’s leasing office had asked two maintenance workers to do a welfare check on the apartment for an unknown reason, according to authorities.

The workers entered the apartment with their key and the suspect allegedly attacked them.

One worker got away and called 911. The other maintenance worker is believed to have been killed in the apartment, where the bodies of a woman in her 80s and another man in his 40s were found.

Police believe McDonald also lived in the same apartment.

The names of the victims haven’t been released yet by Clark County authorities.

