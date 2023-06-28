Seniors invited to Sanford Center for Aging 30th anniversary event, Aged Toward Perfection

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the Sanford Center for Aging for its second 30th anniversary celebration. This event will feature all the services and programs offered by Sanford Center for Aging, with a special focus on OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Come enjoy wine and snacks with some brief remarks from Dr. Peter Reed and Dolores Ward Cox.

Cox, the executive director of OLLI, stopped by Morning Break to share OLLI’s mission in helping seniors connect to each other and to resources in the area.

Aged Toward Perfection, a wine and cheese event, takes place Thursday, June 29 from 3-5 p.m. at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (604 West Moana Lane #120, Reno). The event is free, but registration is preferred so they have enough food and drinks for everyone. Click here to register.

To learn more about other resources offered by the Sanford Center for Aging, click here. You can also stay updated via Facebook.

