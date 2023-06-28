RTC gets $25 million for Lemmon Valley project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be getting $25 million in federal funds for the Lemmon Drive Improvement and Resiliency Project.

The money comes from the Federal Highway Administration as part of the RAISE grant program. More than $2.2 billion from the program is being awarded to 162 projects throughout the United States.

The project will reconstruct 3.7 miles of Lemmon Drive between Fleetwood Drive and Ramsey Way. It aims to realign a portion of the roadway to a natural berm and elevate it above the 100-year floodplain of Swan Lake.

It revives a separated 10-foot-wide multiuse path that was damaged and closed after previous floods. It will include flood mitigation and stormwater improvements, including the construction of retention and equalization basins.

RTC says the process of converting a portion of the existing Lemmon Drive to a frontage road will eliminate dangerous driveway connections and improve access for public transit.

RTC will also be installing a signalized intersection and improving lighting at the southern end of the project area. It will also add 2,000 square feet of sidewalk on Patrician Drive to complete the active transportation network to Lemmon Valley Elementary School.

The total cost of the project is nearly $42 million. $4 million in Community Project Funding has already been used for the project, and local fuel tax funds and other revenue will cover the remainder of the cost.

This is the second phase of the project. Crews completed Phase 1 in 2022. Construction of the final phase will begin in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.