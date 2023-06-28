The Road Ahead With RTC: 4th of July Transit

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPONSORED: It is almost time to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show at the Nugget Resort Casino. The annual Star Spangled Sparks celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 4.

Parking can be a challenge during special events but there are alternative ways to get to the celebration. An easy way to get to and from the Star Spangled Sparks event is to take the Nugget’s shuttle. The buses will pick up passengers at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center parking lot on North Wells Avenue or the Sparks Christian Fellowship parking lot at the corner of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street in Sparks. Shuttles will drop passengers off at the RTC Centennial Plaza in Victorian Square. The shuttles will run from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Another great way to see the fireworks show at the Nugget is through public transportation. The RTC is offering free transit on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11, which go between Reno and Sparks. They both drop passengers off at Centennial Plaza in Victorian Square, so there’s no need to worry about parking. Those routes will both be free starting at 4:00 p.m. To plan you trip, head to RTCWashoe.com

