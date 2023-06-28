Reno man drowns near Susanville

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - A Reno man has drowned after police say he fell overboard from his boat while fishing at Round Valley near Susanville.

Around 12:30 p.m. on June 21, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reservoir looking for the man, with Cal-Fire conducting an overflight via helicopter.

During the initial search, divers realized they would have limited capability to find the man due to a lack of visibility under the water. Two teams deployed by the LCSO continued their search efforts until nightfall to no avail.

Rescue efforts would continue over the course of the next five days, but each attempt would be hampered by weather conditions.

On June 26, a call came into the Lassen County Dispatch Center saying the body of the missing fisherman had surfaced on the south-east end of the reservoir.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Ross Alan Kline of Reno. An official cause of death has not been released.

