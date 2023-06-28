Reno man adjudicated as habitual criminal following life sentence

Lamont Bolder
Lamont Bolder(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been adjudicated as a habitual criminal after being found guilty of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

42-year-old Lamont Bolder was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years. In addition, he was given 28-72 months on a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bolder was arrested in August of 2021 following an armed robbery at an apartment on Brinkby Avenue. The court found that Bolder and another woman had robbed a man at gunpoint in his apartment.

The Washoe County DA argued Bolder’s criminal history, including at least eight prior felonies, and continuing criminal conduct designated him as a habitual offender.

They also pointed to his frequent acquisition and use of weapons, as well as his manipulation of parole and probation to commit more crimes.

