Reno man adjudicated as habitual criminal following life sentence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been adjudicated as a habitual criminal after being found guilty of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

42-year-old Lamont Bolder was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years. In addition, he was given 28-72 months on a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bolder was arrested in August of 2021 following an armed robbery at an apartment on Brinkby Avenue. The court found that Bolder and another woman had robbed a man at gunpoint in his apartment.

The Washoe County DA argued Bolder’s criminal history, including at least eight prior felonies, and continuing criminal conduct designated him as a habitual offender.

They also pointed to his frequent acquisition and use of weapons, as well as his manipulation of parole and probation to commit more crimes.

