PUCN approves NV Energy rate reduction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada approved a plan by NV Energy to reduce rates for customers on Tuesday.

The reduction will begin July 1, and will vary between around 5% and 16% for the month of July, depending on a customer’s location and type of electric service they receive.

NV Energy says customers will see a reduction on their July bills.

“We are glad to be able to step in and deliver a solution for our customers, who have been impacted by the higher purchased power and natural gas prices. We know that energy bills are at their peak during the summer due to high electricity usage, and this proposal helps reduce the costs when customers need it the most,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and CEO. “Along with continuing the reliable service our customers count on, we’re investing in ways to make energy more affordable.”

The company says that, in northern Nevada, the average single-family residential customer using 1,100 kilowatt hours of energy will save around $20 a month over the months of July, August and September. However, NV Energy also says overall electricity bills may be higher than last summer due to higher fuel costs.

