Preliminary ward maps released for Reno redistricting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno released six preliminary maps for new wards Tuesday. People were able to weigh in on the proposals at a community meeting. The city’s redistricting committee will select a final map next month.

Drawing new maps became necessary after the city decided to transition from having five city council wards and one at-large seat, to having six wards.

Art Rangel lives in Ward 5. He said he would like to see a ward map that puts more emphasis on the downtown area.

“The image of downtown needs to be improved, would be better represented if there were more council members, not less,” said Rangel.

Others raised concerns about the timeline of the redistricting process. Candy Greene, who lives in Ward 1, says some candidates considering a city council run will get a late start on their campaigns because they don’t know which ward they’ll be running in.

“These guys now are going to have to wait until September 1 until they can say okay I want to raise money,” said Greene.

A final ward map will be selected on July 27. The chosen map will then to go the Reno City Council for approval in August.

You can see the preliminary maps and give your feedback on the City of Reno website.

