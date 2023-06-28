Preliminary ward maps released for Reno redistricting

City of Reno
City of Reno(none)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno released six preliminary maps for new wards Tuesday. People were able to weigh in on the proposals at a community meeting. The city’s redistricting committee will select a final map next month.

Drawing new maps became necessary after the city decided to transition from having five city council wards and one at-large seat, to having six wards.

Art Rangel lives in Ward 5. He said he would like to see a ward map that puts more emphasis on the downtown area.

“The image of downtown needs to be improved, would be better represented if there were more council members, not less,” said Rangel.

Others raised concerns about the timeline of the redistricting process. Candy Greene, who lives in Ward 1, says some candidates considering a city council run will get a late start on their campaigns because they don’t know which ward they’ll be running in.

“These guys now are going to have to wait until September 1 until they can say okay I want to raise money,” said Greene.

A final ward map will be selected on July 27. The chosen map will then to go the Reno City Council for approval in August.

You can see the preliminary maps and give your feedback on the City of Reno website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
Pedestrian hit on Kietzke Lane has died, police say

Latest News

Carson City's Reina Dao qualifies for the U.S. Kids World Championships
Stock in the Dao on the rise
Charles Sullivan
Cold case murder defendant pleas no contest, sentenced
Music at the Marina
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather