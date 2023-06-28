Non-profit, I Got You Reno, connects people in need with whatever they need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - I Got You Reno is a 501(c)3 organization that provides clothes, infant and young children’s “gear”, toys, household goods and furniture to folks that need them.

Its founder and president, Marsha Cuddy-Brasel, stopped by Morning Break to raise awareness for her non-profit in the hopes that more people will reach out for help and others will donate to their supply.

Everything handed out is absolutely free, and is even delivered for free. Often a lack of transportation is a huge obstacle in folks getting their needs met; they may not have the right size transportation to pick up what they need or they may not have transportation at all.

I Got You Reno also accepts donations of all items as long as they are clean and in good condition: no holes, tears, stains, nothing broken, all pieces included, etc.

If you need help or know of anyone who needs something, contact I Got You Reno online. The non-profit is also on Facebook and Instagram.

