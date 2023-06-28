Stock in the Dao on the rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 250 yard drives from a 10 year old.

“Ta-da,” Carson City golfer Reina Dao said after dropping a drive less than nine yards from the pin during a practice round Tuesday.

Magical.

It’s the only way to describe what Dao’s doing.

“We got invited to a lot of tournaments. She had never even seen the golf course. She’d go over there and win or get second place,” said Sunridge Head Golf Pro Dan Challgren - who has also coached Dao for six years.

The Carson City kid is good. She has 28 top-5 finishes in her last 30 events.

Her swing and attitude helping her earn a spot in the US Kids World Championships.

“(I am) excited because I qualified this year after thinking I wouldn’t make it,” said Dao.

There’s not much doubt for Dao now. She’ll compete at the championships at Pinehurst in North Carolina this summer.

“She would ask me ‘coach, what should I do with this shot?’ I’d say ‘drive it around that tree.’ She’d go ‘can I hit it over the tree?’” Challgren remembered.

When you can hit a drive over the trees, why not? Besting the rest keeps her going.

“You have competitors that challenge you. It’s a challenge all the time,” Dao said of what fuels her.

Dao will start middle school in the fall. Don’t be surprised if you see her playing on the LPGA Tour by the time she reaches high school.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.