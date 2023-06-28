Stock in the Dao on the rise

Carson City's Reina Dao qualifies for the U.S. Kids World Championships
Carson City's Reina Dao qualifies for the U.S. Kids World Championships(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 250 yard drives from a 10 year old.

“Ta-da,” Carson City golfer Reina Dao said after dropping a drive less than nine yards from the pin during a practice round Tuesday.

Magical.

It’s the only way to describe what Dao’s doing.

“We got invited to a lot of tournaments. She had never even seen the golf course. She’d go over there and win or get second place,” said Sunridge Head Golf Pro Dan Challgren - who has also coached Dao for six years.

The Carson City kid is good. She has 28 top-5 finishes in her last 30 events.

Her swing and attitude helping her earn a spot in the US Kids World Championships.

“(I am) excited because I qualified this year after thinking I wouldn’t make it,” said Dao.

There’s not much doubt for Dao now. She’ll compete at the championships at Pinehurst in North Carolina this summer.

“She would ask me ‘coach, what should I do with this shot?’ I’d say ‘drive it around that tree.’ She’d go ‘can I hit it over the tree?’” Challgren remembered.

When you can hit a drive over the trees, why not? Besting the rest keeps her going.

“You have competitors that challenge you. It’s a challenge all the time,” Dao said of what fuels her.

Dao will start middle school in the fall. Don’t be surprised if you see her playing on the LPGA Tour by the time she reaches high school.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
Pedestrian hit on Kietzke Lane has died, police say

Latest News

Charles Sullivan
Cold case murder defendant pleas no contest, sentenced
Music at the Marina
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Marijuana plants at Sol Cannabis in Washoe Valley
Cannabis Industry growth in Nevada; 2023 Legislative session impacts