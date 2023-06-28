Music at the Marina returns to Sparks
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be hosting Music at the Marina this Thursday.
The free event will be held at the Sparks Marina on June 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
This year’s Music at the Marina will feature music from local band White Water and have food trucks from a variety of vendors like Daddy’s Tacos, Sweet Paradise, and Northern Envy.
Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Alcohol is not permitted.
