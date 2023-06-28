High Desert Harmony Chorus prepares for Artown performances, including “Harmony in the Park”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High Desert Harmony Chorus (HDH) is a women’s a cappella and barbershop chorus. They will be singing around the community during Artown, including their 2nd annual Harmony in the Park.

Musical director, Amy Fleming, and Artown program manager as well as HDH member, Jackie Ruffin, stopped by Morning Break to share all the details of HDH’s upcoming performances.

This year, Harmony in the Park will be held on Sunday, July 9 at the Wingfield Park Amphitheater. They will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an interactive pre-concert workshop, followed immediately by the concert at 6 p.m. The concert will be a celebration of the unique a cappella ensemble style of barbershop harmony. In addition to HDH, guest performances include the Silver Dollar Chorus and Free Range Quartet.

Other High Desert Harmony Artown Performances:

July 5 - Reno Tahoe International Airport at 6 p.m.

July 8 - Lavender Festival at 10 a.m.

July 16 - Holy Cross Lutheran Church Quilt Show at 1 p.m.

July 20 - Sweet Vibrations at 7 p.m.

You can learn more about High Desert Harmony by clicking here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

