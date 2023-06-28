Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian closes Reno road

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash closed Kietzke Lane between Linden and Gentry southbound lanes Wednesday morning.

The Reno Police Department says that around 2:35 a.m., they, the Reno Fire Department, and REMSA responded to reports of a crash in the area of the 2800 block of Kietzke Lane.

Police say a man stepped out into the road outside of the crosswalk. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead at Renown.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say that it does not appear speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

