Cold case murder defendant pleas no contest, sentenced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Justice for the family of a young Bay Area woman murdered in 1979 finally arrived Tuesday.

Washoe District Judge Connie Steinheimer accepted a plea deal allowing 78 year old Charles Gary Sullivan to plead ‘no contest’ to 1979 murder of 21 year old Julia Woodward.

She was last seen alive getting on a plane in San Francisco to fly to Reno, apparently intending to find work here or at Tahoe. Days passed with no word. her worried family filed a missing persons report. Two months later her body was found in a remote canyon off Hungry Valley north of Reno. She had been bound, her eyes covered and then bludgeoned with a rock.

Investigators were unable to trace her movements here and eventually the case grew cold, but the Sheriff’s forensic investigator apparently did a good job gathering and preserving physical evidence at the scene, evidence which would produce key leads once DNA science arrived to gave new hope to cases like this.

Years later, when the Sheriff’s Office established a cold case unit that physical evidence was reexamined and Sullivan’s DNA was found on her pants. As it turned out he had briefly been a person of interest in the disappearance of two other women and the body of one had been found in the same general location and in 2007 he had been charged with the kidnapping and threatened rape of a hitchhiker on I-80 in the Sierra. The jury returned a verdict of guilty to a lesser charge of false imprisonment, The cold case suddenly heated up. The attorney general’s office took a look and decided the case warranted prosecution.

Sullivan was arrested in Arizona four years ago. He’s been held in the Washoe County Jail ever since. The crime of second degree murder carries a sentence of 15 years with parole eligibility in five. With credit for time served he will be eligible for parole in a year and a half.

