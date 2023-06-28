ACLU: CCSD is ‘stonewalling’ on providing body camera video, police report on incident near high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been nearly five months since an officer slammed a student to the ground near Durango High School and the Clark County School District is still refusing to provide police body camera footage and a police report to the public.

“It seems like the district is doing everything it can to stonewall the release of any records relating to this,” said Christopher Peterson, Legal Director of the ACLU of Nevada,

The ACLU has turned to the courts to get CCSD to turn over records that it believes the public has a right to see.

“That’s why we have a public records act, is that we don’t have to take the government’s word for it. We get to see the actual documents. We get to see the actual video and make the call for ourselves,” said Peterson.

The district has said CCSD police officers were investigating reports of a firearm near campus the day before the incident and the day of. One student who ended up in handcuffs told FOX5 he was simply trying to record the CCSD officers on his cell phone. Another told us an officer placed him in handcuffs after telling him he was jaywalking. CCSD has never provided any documentation or told FOX5 why officers approached the students in the first place. The ACLU says no gun was found on any of the students.

FOX5 has lawyers involved to also get the public records and has filed public records requests to obtain the information it also believes the public has a right to know about. In a previous records request, CCSD denied records, in part by saying documents and videos were evidence in an ongoing employment investigation. CCSD also cited confidential and privileged information that shouldn’t be made public, such as information about employees and students. CCSD now says its investigation is complete, but still has not released the requested records.

When the incident happened in February, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said, “With any situation, an investigation will occur to understand all the facts and hold people accountable for their actions.” But the ACLU wonders how much investigating took place, saying that CCSD never reached out to speak with two students on the scene who the ACLU now represent.

“The fact that this investigation closed without any effort to reach out is disturbing. On top of that, as seen in the district’s own filings in the case that we have, they’re claiming there are no witness statements from this incident, which suggests that they did not talk to any other students,” said Peterson.

FOX5 got ahold of the school district’s response to the court about this incident. In a 24-page filing outlining what they say happened, CCSD claims the body camera video is “confidential and privileged information.” ACLU argues it is a matter of public interest.

Though there were protests and community meetings after the controversial incident, CCSD’s attorney argued: “ACLU offers no explanation how internal communications would benefit the public... It is likely that ACLU seeks such information for any potential lawsuit.”

The district reports a student brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot up the school the day prior, as well the day of the incident, so CCSDPD enhanced patrols at the time of the incident. At dismissal “officers noticed juvenile males engaging in suspicious behavior... officers believed... may be related to criminal activity.”

Three students were detained as officers had “reasonable suspicion to believe that a crime had occurred or that criminal activity was reasonably afoot.”

One of the teens was cited, though the court filing does not say what for.

CCSD argues because a child faces a criminal charge, they legally cannot release the video.

The district also said it does not have many records requested by the ACLU including witness statements nor discipline records of their employee.

The ACLU will offer its reply to CCSD’s opposition to providing the records this coming Friday. The ACLU tells FOX5 that CCSD’s evidence is insufficient to support the district’s claims of privileged information.

There will be a hearing July 11. A judge may decide if CCSD can be compelled to release their records.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.