Washoe Regional Animal Services considering euthanasia as capacity issues persist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Animal Services says they are considering euthanasia as a way to create space as capacity issues persist.

As a result, they, the Nevada Humane Society, and the SPCA of Northern Nevada are coming together to plead for public support as WCRAS dog kennels have been operating at critical capacity for over a week.

Now, the three agencies are pleading with the community to help solve the crisis. They ask people to help with the:

Immediate Pickup of Owned WCRAS Pets: Pet owners are urged to promptly retrieve their pets from WCRAS. A quick response will prevent the heartbreaking loss of another pet’s life due to limited space. You can view lost and found pets on WCRAS website at com

Community Reunification of Lost Dogs: If community members find a lost dog, the organizations encourage leaving no stone unturned in efforts to reunite them with their owners. Visiting a public microchip scanning station, creating an online found pet report with WCRAS, and temporarily holding the pet for up to 48 hours can provide invaluable time. For more information visit If community members find a lost dog, the organizations encourage leaving no stone unturned in efforts to reunite them with their owners. Visiting a public microchip scanning station, creating an online found pet report with WCRAS, and temporarily holding the pet for up to 48 hours can provide invaluable time. For more information visit https://www.helpingpetshome.com/

Adopt a Lifelong Companion : By adopting, community members not only offer a second chance to a deserving pet but also create valuable flow of animals through our shelters and into new homes.

Foster a Precious Life: For individuals unable to adopt a pet, fostering offers a temporary yet impactful solution. Fostering greatly improves a pet’s quality of life while simultaneously freeing up kennel space for incoming animals.

Volunteer and Make an Impact: Volunteers play a crucial part in providing care for pets, facilitating adoptions, and expanding overall capacity. Volunteering offers a meaningful way to support the animals in the community when adoption or fostering may not be feasible.

Donate to Animals in Need: Animals in shelters benefit greatly from donations of not only monetary value but also food, toys, bedding, and more. Donating provides important items for sheltered animals.

Put an ID tag on your pet: 1 in 3 pets become lost in their lifetime. WCRAS offers free ID tags to Washoe County residents in an effort to help get your pet home if they get lost. Get your pet ID tag before the Fourth of July holiday, when many pets get scared and escape their yard.

Get your pet microchipped: WCRAS offers free microchips to Washoe County residents.

Ensure your contact information is up to date: If your pet has been microchipped and has an ID tag on, please make sure your contact information is up to date.

The Nevada Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees for adult dogs, adult cats, and small animals until July 16. The SPCA of Northern Nevada is offering fee waived adoptions for all dogs over 45 pounds between June 26 through July 10.

