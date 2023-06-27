Washoe County report says officer involved shooting of Jacori Shaw was justified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County released a report Tuesday morning saying that the February 23, 2022 officer involved shooting of 23-year-old Sparks man Jacori Shaw was justified under Nevada law.

At the time of the shooting, Shaw was wanted on felony gun charges, including being a prohibited person with a gun, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a gun where persons might be endangered.

The charges stemmed from a December 2021 case in downtown Reno. Shaw was also wanted by police for questioning on a recent homicide that occurred in Washoe County.

The full, 38-page report on the incident can be found here.

The operation to apprehend Shaw began with police using a fake social media profile of a woman going by the name Jessica to connect with him on Facebook.

After talking to Shaw using the fake profile throughout January and February of 2022, police arranged for a meeting between Shaw and “Jessica” for Feb. 23 at the Redfield Ridge Apartment Complex in Reno.

Police had originally planned to set up a meeting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Kietzke Lane, but the plan fell through when Shaw told “Jessica” that it was safer to meet at the apartment complex.

A Reno Police Department detective then drove her undercover car to the complex, parking in front of the office and telling Shaw she had arrived.

A number of other undercover detectives also parked their cars throughout the complex as well as on Talbot Lane. Police were aware Shaw had previously fled upon police contact and was known to carry guns, including the one in the December 2021 incident.

Detectives watched as Shaw walked through the apartment complex to the waiting “Jessica.” As he approached the driver’s side door of her car, he was met by detectives who were dressed in police vests marked with the words “police” and their badges.

Upon seeing them, Shaw immediately fled through the complex. Detectives gave chase, but Shaw ran directly at an officer and K-9 Rox.

The officer, later identified as T. Radley, shouted warnings to Shaw twice to stop running or he would release Rox. Shaw continued to run despite the warnings given and Rox was released.

Another detective, identified only as Sheffield, saw Shaw look back at officers as well as Rox as he fled through the parking lot of the complex towards a carport in front of a building. Sheffield saw Shaw put his hands in the front waistband of his pants as he ran.

Rox eventually caught Shaw, making contact with his upper right thigh. He was initially knocked down by the impact of the contact, but immediately got back up and continued walking away from police.

After seeing Rox make contact with Shaw, detectives ran towards him to place him under arrest. A detective saw Shaw with a gun in his hand at the time Rox made contact with him, causing Sheffield to draw his gun.

As Shaw fought with the K9, Sheffield ordered him to drop his gun a number of times. He refused to comply and continued walking between cars in the parking lot.

As detectives converged on Shaw, he turned and directly faced Sheffield then raised his arm with the gun in his hand. Sheffield, believing he would be shot, fired one round, striking Shaw. He then fell to the ground and dropped the gun.

Shaw was declared deceased at the hospital.

Detectives and forensic investigators located a 9mm Luger pistol with an extended magazine near where Shaw fell. The gun, police say, had 17 rounds of ammunition in it.

They also found his cell phone and a metal cannister containing baggies of methamphetamine.

Consistent with protocol, RPD led the investigation into the shooting, with the WCSO providing secondary investigative support.

