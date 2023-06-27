Uptick in seismic activity around region serves as a reminder for earthquake preparedness

Local seismologists with the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno...
Local seismologists with the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno say the recent uptick in our region’s seismic activity serves as an important reminder that Nevada is Earthquake Country.(KOLO/Crystal Garcia)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since the month of June began, Northern Nevada has been seeing flurries of minor earthquakes in the Peavine Mountain area, and more recently in the area of Spanish Springs. Just after noon on June 26th, a magnitude 1.08 earthquake was recorded near the area of Sun Valley, the same area a 1.3 quake hit just a few hours earlier...the same area hit by a magnitude 3 quake, the day before, on Sunday.

Local seismologists with the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno say the recent uptick in our region’s seismic activity serves as an important reminder that Nevada is Earthquake Country.

“The earthquake hazard here in the greater Reno area is pretty substantial, that doesn’t mean its happened in the last decade or two, in any large degree- we had the Mogul sequence about 15 years ago,that was a magnitude 5.0, kind of a small earthquake in terms of what we can have here which is a magnitude 7.0,” said Dr. Graham Kent, Director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at UNR.

Earthquakes cannot be predicted but experts say it’s important to be prepared for anything.

“What we don’t know is whether this little sequence that started in Peavine Mountain or in Spanish Springs will ultimately give rise to a larger earthquake -probably not- but some of the biggest earthquakes in Nevada have started with little sequences just like we’ve seen north of town,“ said Kent.

Experts highly recommend residents create emergency kits, one for each member of your family; that include three days worth of water, food, utility tools and of course make sure you understand the “drop, cover, and hold on” technique: drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy barrier, and hold on until the shaking stops.

