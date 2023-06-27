Murder defendant’s wife stands by her man. Again.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -if all goes as expected, Tuesday, Charles Gary Sullivan will be sentenced after entering a plea of no contest to second degree murder in the death of 21 year old Julia Woodward whose body was found in a canyon in Hungry Valley north of Reno ‚more than 40 years ago. She had been bound with zip-ties, her eyes covered with band aids and bludgeoned with a rock

It should be said at the outset that the case against Sullivan, from what we know, may be old, but it’s strong. His DNA was found on her pants and there was a record of previous violence against women, specifically an accusation of an attempted kidnapping and rape of a young woman hitchhiker in 2007.

None of this has shaken the faith of his wife, who insists he’s innocent.

“Nobody knows him as well as I do and, if I thought for one second,. for one second, he was guilty of these things, I would not be supporting him.”

That is not just a reflexive defense of her husband, she insists, but an honest conclusion looking at the evidence.

“There’s no evidence. There’s nothing there, Pamela Sullivan insists. The case is extremely weak.”

Actually, it’s not the first time she’s wrestled with serious accusations against him and come to a similar conclusion. They’d known each other for seven years when he was charged with kidnapping the hitchhiker on I-80 near Emigrant Gap, taking her to a remote location and binding her and threatening to rape her.

“So he admitted to you that he picked up the hitchhiker?”I asked,“but the rest didn’t happen?”

“The rest of it didn’t happen, mot the way she said. Uh-uh. No no.”

The jury had problems reaching a verdict, ultimately convicting him of the lesser charge of false imprisonment. In spite of that conviction, the resulting prison sentence and being required to register as a sex offender, she married him anyway in the midst of it all. And now she’s standing by him again. though it’s cost her dearly, financially and emotionally. still insisting he’s innocent and the no contest plea was simply a way of ending it and bringing him home soon.

“There is no closure in this case. There is no justice because there’s never going to be justice when an innocent man is convicted of something he didn’t do and it’s not only the victim’s family’s tears. it’s our tears as well.”

ed pearce kolo 8 news now

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.