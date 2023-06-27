Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign

(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after police say he attacked multiple people near the BELIEVE sign in downtown Reno.

The Reno Police Department says a man attacked several people near the sign before being stabbed in what they say appears to be an act of self-defense.

Witnesses fled the area before the police arrived. RPD is now looking for people to come forward and is unclear if charges are pending for any of the people involved.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but it is unclear as of the publishing of this article if he remains there.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a diver in Lake Tahoe is under investigation.
Diver’s death in Lake Tahoe under investigation
Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious
The scene where a body was found on Galetti Way in Sparks.
Man found dead near Fisherman’s Park identified
The scene of a pedestrian crash on Kietzke Lane near Gentry Way.
Pedestrian hit on Kietzke Lane has died, police say

Latest News

A BLM image of a gathering of wild horses
BLM to start wild horse gather in Nye County
Murder defendant’s wife stands by her man. Again.
Deputies crack down on BUI
Deputies to crack down on boating under the influence
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather