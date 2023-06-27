Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after police say he attacked multiple people near the BELIEVE sign in downtown Reno.

The Reno Police Department says a man attacked several people near the sign before being stabbed in what they say appears to be an act of self-defense.

Witnesses fled the area before the police arrived. RPD is now looking for people to come forward and is unclear if charges are pending for any of the people involved.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but it is unclear as of the publishing of this article if he remains there.

