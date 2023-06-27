KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin recruits Chef David Holman from the Atlantis for National Steak Month

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June is National Steak Month, and according to the 2022-2023 Consumer Steak Report, Americans love their steak. So much so that 64% of surveyed consumers say they would choose steak for their last meal! To make sure we cook our steaks right, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes enlisted the help of David Holman, assistant executive chef at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Watch part one and part two of Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks to learn more.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

You can also follow the Atlantis Casino on Facebook and Instagram.

