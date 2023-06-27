Fire restrictions take effect in Inyo County Wednesday

INYO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Fire restrictions are set to go into effect in Inyo County Wednesday for public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The following restrictions will come into effect on June 28:

No Campfires, briquette/charcoal barbecues, or stove fires are allowed outside of agency-provided fire rings or barbecues at designated developed recreation sites .

No Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed campground with a three-foot diameter area clear of brush and all flammable materials.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

No motorized vehicles or tools powered by internal combustion engines off designated roads or trails.

No target shooting, hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Hunting in the pursuit of game and non-game species is allowed with a state of California hunting license and in accordance with California hunting regulations. The use of any steel-jacked, steel core or incendiary ammunition of any caliber is prohibited. Visit hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Hunting in the pursuit of game and non-game species is allowed with a state of California hunting license and in accordance with California hunting regulations. The use of any steel-jacked, steel core or incendiary ammunition of any caliber is prohibited. Visit www.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

BLM says the restrictions are necessary due to dry conditions and wildland fire danger. The new restrictions are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention issued in April 2020.

The seasonal fire order will be in effect until further notice. BLM managed public lands in Alpine and Mono counties are not affected by this order.

“The exceptionally wet winter has resulted in a significant amount of vegetation growth. Due to increasingly dry conditions in the southern part of the Field Office, it has become necessary to implement additional fire restrictions,” advises Bishop Field Manager Sherri Lisius. “We ask that visitors follow these restrictions and do their part to help us minimize fire potential when visiting public land.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.