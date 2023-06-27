Driver extricated after concrete truck rolls over

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The driver of a concrete truck had to be extricated Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in Carson City.

Nevada State Police says that the truck rolled over near William Street and I-580 around 7:00 a.m.

They say the driver was headed west on Highway 50 approaching the onramp to I-580 when he overturned on the approach to the curve. Police say the driver was likely going too fast for the curve.

The driver was safely removed and taken via CareFlight to Renown Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other cars involved.

