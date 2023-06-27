Director of Baby’s Bounty Northern Nevada shares success of first four months in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After expanding to Northern Nevada in March, the non-profit, Baby’s Bounty, will host its fourth monthly Diaper Bank Wednesday, June 28.

Director Christy Devine Shulman stopped by Morning Break to share the impact the organization has had since their launch. Baby’s Bounty’s third Northern Nevada Diaper Bank in May saw a 50% increase in families served. In total, Baby’s Bounty served 311 babies and provided 15,849 diapers as well as 24,880 wipes.

Wednesday, June 28, families can expect to receive a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each Diaper Bank. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 1410 Greg Street #409 in Sparks. Those in need should follow the signs in the parking lot.

For more information click here. You can also follow Baby’s Bounty on Instagram and Facebook.

