Deputies to crack down on boating under the influence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you plan on operating a boat, be sure to skip the alcohol. Operating a boat while under the influence is a crime and could lead to serious injuries. Fourth of July celebrations kick off this weekend, which typically attracts a ton of boaters and swimmers to Lake Tahoe.

To prevent boating while under the influence, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will start its Operation Dry Water on Saturday, July 1 until Monday, July 3. This is an enforcement campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.

“We do see an increase of issues in accidents where people do get hit or they may come close because they consumed alcohol,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “So, with that increase in population and people enjoying our beaches we have seen an uptick in the amount of people that are getting behind the wheel of a watercraft that are under the influence of alcohol.”

You can expect an increase in deputies near the waters of Incline Village. Last year, WCSO reported an average of 10 stops a day to ensure all boating laws are being followed. No arrests were reported but deputies will check for life vests and other safety requirements on board.

Sheriff Balaam urges people to have fun but when in doubt, “Call 9-1-1 because we have our boats out and if they are on Lake Tahoe for instance. There’s multiple agencies depending on what jurisdiction you are,” added the Sheriff. “So if you call 9-1-1 and you are in the Incline Village area that will get to us. When we have our boats out we can immediately dispatch somebody to go. What I would say is, if you are out on the beach, make sure you try to stop somebody from getting behind that watercraft.”

Stopping someone who has been drinking from operating a boat should be the first step. If you are out on the water, deputies suggest keeping your distance from other boats and not to engage. Call 9-1-1 with the description of the driver, boat model and direction of travel.

For more information about Operation Dry Water click here.

For more information about WSCO, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.