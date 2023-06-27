Aces’ Kyle Lewis working way back to Arizona

Reno's outfielder hitting .313 and has an OPS of .956
Reno's outfielder hitting .313 and has an OPS of .956(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Aces outfielder Kyle Lewis has six round trippers this season, and to think basketball could have been his future.

“I was pretty good,” Lewis laughed of his prep hoop days. “I was a shooting guard so I could shoot it. I thought that’s what I was going to go to college to do.”

But a summer showcase going into his senior year of high school changed Lewis’s life. A scout from the Baltimore Orioles convinced the Georgia native to focus on baseball exclusively.

“Talked to my parents about it and they said we should give it a shot and see,” he said. “Didn’t have any talks about being a professional. That’s where the move kind of changed a little bit.”

As the 11th overall selection by the Seattle Mariners in 2016 Lewis won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2020.

It’s that form he’s hoping to replicate here in Reno to earn a promotion up to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“You don’t stay locked in all the time,” Lewis said of how he prepares mentally to compete. “You stay in the moment or whatever is presented to you. If you’re sitting down, you’re sitting down. If you’re in the field, you’re in the field. That way you can move through the experience the right way.”

Understanding the mental game has Lewis’s physical tools working. The 27 year old is slashing .313 with an OPS of .956.

A recent 5-for-5 night helped the Aces take all six games from Albuquerque.

