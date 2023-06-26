Work on road damaged by harsh winter starts in July

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Construction on a section of U.S. 395 damaged by the severe winter weather will start next month.

The Topaz Lake Emergency Repair Project will start July 10 in northern Mono County. Crews will be realigning a half mile long portion of the highway that sustained heavy damage from a series of winter storms.

Once the repair project is complete, the pavement through this section will shift away from the lake and straighten out the current curve in the road.

Construction is expected to last throughout the summer and into the fall. The highway will remain open with traffic control measures for the duration of the project.

Starting July 6, crews will perform a minor realignment of the traffic control area before the construction begins.

One-way traffic controls will be present during construction hours. Outside of construction hours, traffic controls will be conducted by a traffic control signal currently in place along Topaz Lake.

Traffic may be stopped temporarily due to the construction, and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.