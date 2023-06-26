Reno Public Market, one of the newest location to host Artown events in July

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting with the opening parade Saturday, July 1, Artown is ready for 31 days of music, art, dance and more.

Oliver X, marketing director of Artown, Michael Mac Millan, FOH at Reno Public Market, and Joel Ackerson, one of Artown’s performers, stopped by Morning Break to get Northern Nevada hyped for what’s to com in July.

The Reno Public Market is one of the newest locations to host Artown events. For a full list of all that’s happening at RPM, click here. You can also follow RPM on Facebook and Instagram.

Joel Ackerson is best known for his role as guitarist/mandolinist and co-lead vocalist for the award-winning rock quartet, The Novelists. In a career spanning more than two decades, Joel has shared his music at over 2500 shows in 37 states and 8 countries, featuring his storyteller lyricism and intensely emotive vocals. His recorded works included 11 studio albums and 3 EPs, and 8 of his songs have been featured in international TV shows. He’ll be performing at the Reno Public Market Friday, July 30 at 6 p.m. Click here to learn more.

You can find a full list of Artown headliners, additional performers and events on its website. You can also follow Artown on Facebook and Instagram.

