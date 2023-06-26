Ramps to close on I-80 near Fernley

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing ramps on I-80 east of Fernley on Tuesday for repaving.

NDOT says the following ramp closures will take place for paving:

I-80 Nightingale exit #65

Tuesday, June 27 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Nightingale exit #65 eastbound and westbound off and on-ramps intermittently closed

Detours to adjacent interchanges will be provided and signed

Single lane closures will also be in place 24 hours a day for sections of both directions of I-80 from the Lyon/Churchill County line to 13 miles east of Fernley through the early fall.

Speeds in the area will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.

NDOT will be repaving around 13 miles of the interstate, with one inch of the old interstate surface being removed and repaved with nearly three inches of new asphalt.

