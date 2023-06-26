Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in effect Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For about five years Rochelle Mejia worked in customer service. She says she loved it.

Then she got pregnant and soon there were complications. She was allowed to take a month off. When she returned, she took another position.

But the new job under a new manager, she says, made her unsure about the safety of her baby.

“And I was asked by my manager to do something that I wasn’t comfortable doing,” says Majia. “Because I still had placenta previa, and I was on bed rest for a month. And I told him I didn’t want to do that. And he said, well, if you can’t do that I don’t know why you are here.”

She says she eventually left the job.

But she says the owner called and asked her to come back.

“He offers me another position at the same facility, and I said no,” says Majia. “I declined that job. And he said he was going to contact the unemployment and tell them I denied a job.”

Majia says her unemployment stopped.

Her husband had to take on two additional jobs to make ends meet. Eventually she says state unemployment ruled in her favor and sent her a check in back wages.

All for a temporary medical condition of which she had no control.

“The federal laws that have been around since the 60s say that all pregnancies whether troubled or not should not be the basis of employment decisions,” says Shannon Pierce, an attorney with Fennemore Craig.

But now a new law, which goes into effect Tuesday, will further strengthen federal laws concerning pregnant employees.

Called the “Pregnant Worker Fairness Act,” it impacts employers with 15 or more workers and treats all pregnancies the same--high risk or not.

“We have federal and state disability laws that say if you have a disability, which sometimes pregnancy is, then you get reasonable accommodations,” says Pierce. “But what we didn’t have was a law that said pregnant workers who don’t have a disability pregnancy, they have a run of the mill pregnancy, they also need accommodations. That’s what this new law fixes.” Pierce continues. “Those accommodations can range from changing a work schedule if someone has severe morning sickness to… giving them a closer parking spot it needed.”

Pierce says it is up to the employee to approach the business and inform supervisors of the pregnancy.

Accommodations can be worked out between the two parties. If the employee doesn’t want to announce her pregnancy, and wants no accommodations, that is up to her.

What is the difference between reasonable and unreasonable? Pierce says it will probably be considered on a case-by-case basis.

However state and federal agencies who oversee such employment laws have indicated spending some money to accommodate a pregnant employee is probably not an undue hardship.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.